CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK

By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

I hope that everyones favorite super bowl team won. Mine sadly did not win. I will hope for next year!!! None the less, I hope that everyone enjoyed their selves with family and friends. Jan 30th, The Alma Might Dogs came to Charleston to play a few games of bbb. Game 1, Charleston lost 9 to 10. Mary Bohannan, Gene Brown, Peggy Metcalf, and Charlie Brown all made homeruns.. Gene brown is the homerun champ with two. Game two Charleston Senior Tigers won 14 to 11. Sharon Potts, Gene Brown, Charles Bohannan, and Charlie Brown all made homeruns. Sharon and Charles Bohannan are our homerun champs with two apiece. Feb 1st, Our Senior Tigers traveled to Van Buren to play the Whippets some bean bag baseball. Game one, The Senior Tigers won 7 to 2. Mary and Sharon both are our homerun champs with one apiece. Game 2, The Senior Tigers lost 3 to 6. Feb 5th, Voting for our King and Queen begins today. Come cast your vote!!! Voting ends Feb 13th. Results announced Valentines Day at 11:00

Feb 8th, The Charleston Senior Center will have a caregiver support meeting on Feb 8th at 11:00 a.m. If you are a caregiver(any age) of an adult 60 years and older please come join us. This information could be extremely helpful to you. The topic will be on Information for the caregiver about Heart Health, presented by Kristi Cowell. If you need more information please feel free to call Nikki Claiborne at 479-965-2557 Hope to see you there! Refreshments will be served.

Feb 11th, Drums Alive at 12:30 with Jasmine Or Kinzee

Feb 12th Bingo 10:35 to 11:35

Feb 13th Free Blood Pressure Clinic 10:00 to 12:00

Feb 14th, Valentines Party 11:00. FLU SEASON…. Please remember to WASH, WASH, WASH your hands often. Remember that Seniors have a lower immune system than someone in their 20’s and it is much harder for them to recover. Please take extra precautions to protect your loved ones!!!

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook. I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.