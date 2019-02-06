Franklin County Cooperative Extension Service has scheduled private pesticide applicator trainings in February. The dates are:

Tuesday, February 19th at 6:30 p.m. in the Courthouse at Charleston

Thursday, February 21st at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Clarksville

Friday, February 22nd at 9:00 a.m. at the Extension Office on Airport Road in Ozark

The trainings are for those producers needing to recertify or producers needing to certify for the first time. A producer only needs to attend one of the sessions. The certification is valid for 5 years and allows the producer to purchase a private restricted use pesticide license from the State Plant Board.

Cost of the training is $20. Preregistration for the training is not required. For further information contact the Extension Office at 667-3720. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Franklin County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.