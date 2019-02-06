LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold a public meeting to present an update on proposed regulation changes concerning importing, breeding, selling and keeping of captive wildlife species and educational animals in the state. The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7 in the AGFC auditorium at 2 Natural Resources Drive in Little Rock.

This update presentation will be immediately followed by a question and answer session to further clarify these proposed regulation changes. Anyone who is interested in these regulations or has questions about these regulations is encouraged to attend.

The regulations changes originally were presented during the Commission’s September and October meetings. Modifications to the regulations were made based on public comment, and the final proposals were presented to the Commission at its Jan. 17 Meeting.

A complete list of regulations changes and link to provide comments is available at www.agfc.com/code. Comments also may be made by email at AskAGFC@agfc.ar.gov with the subject line “Regulations Proposals.” These proposals are expected to be voted on at the Commission’s Feb. 21 meeting.