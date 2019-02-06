Everyone is invited to an open house at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston on Sunday, February 10 from 1pm to 3pm.

The public is invited to tour the newly renovated church, located at 18, Prairie Street.

Prior to the open house Bishop Anthony B. Taylor, Bishop of Little Rock, will say Mass at 10AM and re-dedicate the Church, as Sacred Heart celebrates 140 years as part of Charleston’s faith community.

Sacred Heart Parish, which traces its beginnings to 1877, was given permission to build the first church in 1879 by Arkansas’ second Bishop, Edward Fitzgerald. Bishop Fitzgerald dedicated the first wooden church in November 1880. The current native stone church building was dedicated on June 12, 1904.

A renovation and revitalization program was recently completed to enhance the original architecture of the church and preserve the building for many years to come.

The existing dropdown ceiling, which was installed after a fire broke out in the church on Palm Sunday, March 31, 1968, has been removed to reveal the original ornamental metal ceiling.

Decorative finishes to highlight the existing church architecture and return focus to the alter and tabernacle have been added. A Holy Spirit mural enhances the Sanctuary. The arched windows above the current stained glass windows, which have been covered for many years, are now visible with new stained glass windows added.

The interior has been completely repainted. New light fixtures and carpet have been installed.