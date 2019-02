FCRSEA members will meet Monday, February at 10:00 at the Ozark Middle School-Hillbilly Hall in Altus. The program will include a presentation by the Ozark Police Department on the subject of self defense. During a previous program methods of avoiding dangerous situations and simple protective techniques were discussed and demonstrated. The information was suited to all ages, but seemed most helpful to people of retirement age. Lunch will be provided by Ozark Schools.