Frank Hug Jr. Wins National Recognition for Community Service

and Industry Accomplishments at NADA Show

(San Francisco, CA, January 25, 2019) – Frank Hug Jr., Dealer and General Manager at Hug Chevrolet Buick GMC in Charleston, Arkansas, was named one of four regional finalists for the 2019 TIME Dealer of the Year award today.

Hug is one of a select group of 51 dealer nominees from across the country that was recognized at the 102nd annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in San Francisco on Friday. The announcement of this year’s 50th annual award was made by Susanna Schrobsdorff, Executive Editor and Chief Partnerships Officer, TIME, and Doug Timmerman, President of Auto Finance for Ally Financial.

John Alfirevich was announced as the winner at a ceremony where all the dealer nominees were honored. Timmerman remarked: “As Ally enters its 100th year in the auto business, we’ve witnessed a lot of change in the industry. One thing has never changed—the significant impact dealers have on their communities. I’m proud to recognize John and all the nominees for their dedication to their employees and communities, exemplifying how to ‘Do it Right’ every day in their dealerships.”

In its eighth year as exclusive sponsor, Ally has donated $1,000 to the charity of choice for each of the 51 dealer nominees and will provide $10,000 to the nonprofit selected by the 2019 TIME Dealer of the Year winner. In addition, the four finalists, as well as the state Automotive Trade Association Executive (ATAE) who nominated the 2019 winner, will each receive a $5,000 grant for the nonprofit organizations of their choice. All nominees are featured on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of auto dealers across the United States.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Hug, 55, was chosen to represent the Arkansas Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 51 auto dealers nominated for the 50th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.

“Each generation of the Hug family has been fortunate to have the opportunity to lead the dealership to business success and in turn, serve our community,” nominee Hug said.

A 1981 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Hug earned a B.A. in accounting and business administration from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, in 1985.

Hug grew up in the automobile business. In fact, when he was born in 1962, his grandfather was already celebrating 25 years as a dealer on Main Street in Charleston. Hug’s father, Frank A. Hug Sr., entered the dealership in 1959, and Hug followed in his footsteps. “As a young teenager, I was recycling parts in the dealership’s salvage yard and learning firsthand what a small-town, family-owned dealership experience meant for customers,” he said.

After college, despite interviewing for jobs as a CPA, Hug’s father offered his son a position in the company with a minimum tenure of 12 months. “That was 33 years ago, and I figure I have performed every job at the dealership at one time or another,” he said.

Hug learned the value of hard work from his father, who led by example and was a beloved leader. “Genuine care for his employees and his customers was always at the forefront,” he said. “Our employees and I have carried on that legacy and know how vital a caring, community-focused culture is to success.”

To that end, when an initiative began to help provide foster children with safe and secure housing in Charleston by remodeling buildings at a former nursing home, Hug led a group of volunteers to help raise funding to offset some of the $1.1 million cost. Freewill Baptist Family Ministries obtained the property and was looking to turn it into Maggie House, which would feature four cottages to house 32 children.

“I discovered this need in our area after attending a community meeting, and I was both shocked and saddened to learn that children from communities in our region were taken to live in foster care in other parts of Arkansas – and many times separated from their siblings,” he said.

With the help of two dealership employees, Hug led an effort that centered the fundraising around the Arkansas Community Foundation’s Day of Giving. The dealership hosted meetings to organize the campaign and employees spread the word to interested churches and organizations in seven neighboring counties.

“More than $100,000 was raised during the first event and $250,000 more the following two years,” Hug said. “Our community’s participation in the Day of Giving helped create an awareness to the plight of these children and brought needed attention from across the region to the many different causes that assist foster children.” Hug Chevrolet Buick GMC received the Arkansas Community Foundation’s Smart Corporate Giving Award in 2017 for this effort.

Hug’s showroom has also become a hub of activity as the dealership hosts numerous events for the community. There’s square dancing weekly; Charleston Chamber of Commerce lunch meetings; Santa in the Showroom every Christmas, as well as a gift drive for needy children; food collections; children’s events and much more.

“We have finished renovating our dealership on Main Street and now we are committing time and resources to revive the downtown area and make it an attractive and productive part of the community,” he said.

Hug focuses the dealership support on area youth by sponsoring many activities at area schools. Other groups the dealership supports include Community Services Clearinghouse (Fort Smith group that offers Meals for Kids program); Antioch for Youth & Family food pantry (donated a truck to this Fort Smith group); Shoal Creek Camp (New Blaine, Arkansas); Knights of Columbus Arkansas; local Boys & Girls Clubs; 4-H; and many others. In addition, he has provided scoreboards for high schools in the region and funded building campaigns for area churches, schools and colleges.

Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 to give to charity.

In its eighth year as exclusive sponsor, Ally will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 charity of choice. Nominees will also be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.

“It’s an incredible honor to recognize these dealers for their business accomplishments and their unwavering commitment to ‘Do It Right’ by helping others in their communities,” Timmerman said. “They are extraordinary auto leaders who care and go the extra mile to give of themselves to make their communities stronger. Ally is proud to support and celebrate their achievements.”

Hug was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award by Greg Kirkpatrick, president of the Arkansas Automobile Dealers Association. He and his wife, Debbie, have two daughters.

###

About TIME

TIME is a global multimedia brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight on the people, places and issues that matter, TIME captures the events that shape our lives. TIME’s major franchises include the TIME 100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, Genius Companies, World’s Greatest Places, and more. With 45 million digital visitors each month and 40 million social followers, TIME is one of the most trusted and recognized sources of news and information in the world.

About Ally Financial Inc. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial services company with assets of $171.3 billion as of June 30, 2018. As a client-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, Ally is relentlessly focused on “Doing it Right” and being a trusted financial partner for its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. Ally’s award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage-lending services and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including CDs, online savings, money market and checking accounts, and IRA products. Ally also promotes the Ally CashBack Credit Card. Additionally, Ally offers securities brokerage and investment advisory services through Ally Invest. Ally remains one of the largest full-service auto finance operations in the country with a complementary auto-focused insurance business, which together serve approximately 18,000 dealer customers and millions of auto consumers. Ally’s robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

About the NADA Show

The annual NADA Show brings together more than 20,000 franchised dealers and their employees, industry leaders, manufacturers and exhibitors to learn about the latest auto industry tools, trends, products and technologies.