The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Subway Redfield, 1017 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection Feb. 6. Observation: All employee drinks in the food preparation area must have a lid have and a straw. (Specific observation here) Corrective Action: Discontinue consuming food, use of unapproved beverage containers. Drink was discarded during time of inspection. Observed food residue in hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sink should not be used for any other purpose other than hand washing. A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing. Hand-washing sink cleaned during time of inspection.

• A Small World Day Care Center, 1227 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection Feb. 5. Observation: Observed food on the counter. Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food above 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Food was placed in cooler during time of inspection.

• Academy of Learning, 627 E. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection Feb. 5. Some temperatures in refrigerators nearest hand-washing sink and in third classroom are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• CAM Pizza LLC - (DBA Domino’s), 23OO S. Olive St. Date of inspection Feb. 5. Paper towels not observed at restroom hand-washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Observed bottles of chemical being stored next to food storage and single service items. Chemicals should be stored separate from food storage and single service items storage areas. Chemicals were moved to chemical storage areas during inspection.

• Belair Academy, P.O. Box 7678. Date of inspection Feb. 4. Hand-washing sink nearest the hot hold bar is not provided with soap. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each hand washing sink. Observed green bean salad sitting on counter top out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Green bean salad was discarded after second lunch. Observed some food in walk in cooler prepared on site over 24 hours ago not date marked. Food prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Food was discarded during inspection. No probe type thermometer noted in kitchen. Probe type thermometer needed to test internal temperatures. Floors in walk in freezer have an excess of ice accumulation - needs to be cleaned.

• Sweet Charliemays Cafe, 2622 W. 28th Ave. Date of opening inspection Feb. 5. No paper towels observed at hand-washing sink in restroom. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas. No hand-washing sink observed in prep/ware-washing area. Provide hand-washing sinks as necessary for convenient use by employees in food preparation and ware-washing areas and toilet rooms. Facility lacks a refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. No water observed in sinks throughout establishment. Water needed throughout facility.

• DJ’s One Stop Inc., 8885 U.S. 79 South. Date of inspection Feb. 4. Observation: Observed turkey at a temperature of 49 degrees. [List food item(s), temperature, and unit] Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The inspector will return for a follow-up inspection. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.