A proposed outdoor pool replacement moved a step closer last Wednesday with a presentation for the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors.

As proposed, the zero-entry pool of just under 3,000-square-feet would be built on the site of the former DeSoto Pool at the DeSoto Family Recreation Area. It would have a “lazy L” shape, would slope to 8.5 feet to allow deck diving, would have a snack bar, lockers and changing areas.

In new business, recreation department director Stacy Hoover presented 80-percent design plans to the board and gave a history of one of the Village’s first amenities.

Built in 1972 with an estimated 30-year life, the board’s five-year strategic plan identified DeSoto Pool renovation as a priority, Hoover told directors.

Other key dates:

• 2010-pool committee formed to investigate new pool facility

• 2011-repair estimates top $500,000 and during retreat board considers pool renovation

• 2012-pool project cost estimate is $1.2 million

• 2013-additional review of project requested

• 2015-pool fails Arkansas Department of Health’s inspection; cannot open for season

• 2016-pool moved out one year due to lawsuit appeal

• 2017-town hall meeting and roundtables held. Subcommittee formed, board approved project plan and request for proposals sought.

In December 2017 directors approved features.

Hoover told directors hundreds of school-age children live in the Village, but older people will enjoy the pool, as well. “We’ve gone the extra mile to provide access to absolutely all,” she said.

As well as zero entry, plans call for a transfer wall and a wheelchair lift. “All three,” she said.

Any one of them would comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, but the POA wants to help ensure that anyone could enjoy the pool.

The 80 percent drawings would be finalized later.

Plans must receive approval from the Arkansas Department of Health, as well as the POA’s public works and fire departments, as well as the board and the architectural control committee.

Funds have been budgeted for the $1.25 million project, including carryover funds.

During public comments, a variety of comments were made, including one saying she supports an outdoor pool, but at a later time, as well as opponents and supporters.

Nicole Good asked directors to picture a young girl receiving swimming lessons. And to imagine a girl at age 12 with friends at a pool. And to imagine a girl taking lifesaving lessons at age 17.

“Those are my memories of what a pool is like,” she said.

An outdoor pool carries great importance in the present and in the future, building memories that help sustain the Village into the future, Good said. “This pool is more than dollars; it’s more than cents,” she said.

“It’s our downtown,” she said. “It creates memories for our current families and for families who will be moving here in the future.” And it will be a great marketing tool, Good said.

Linda Smith came to the Village in 1972 and has many memories from the outdoor pool built that year. She swam with her unborn child in 1973, and her children and, later, their children gained memories at the pool

Melinda Noble said she is neither for nor against a pool, but urged the board to wait until this year’s new directors are seated.

Others urged the need to complete the pool for the Village’s 50th anniversary next year.

The full board report can be read at http://bit.ly/2tyi1uz, or at www.explorethevillage.com, under the members’ governance heading.





