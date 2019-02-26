Hot Springs Village resident Bob Russell grew up in Colorado and after high school attended Colorado State University. At the school he joined the Air Force ROTC program. He did so because he had an uncle that had been in the Army and the uncle suggested that if he, Russell, wanted in the military, he get in as an officer. So, he did and was commissioned in 1968.

His first duty station was at Chanute Air Force Base (AFB) in Illinois for aircraft maintenance. This was not his first choice. You see, Russell wanted to become a pilot, but during the initial filing of paperwork, he noted, as required, that he had once, very briefly, fainted. That knocked him out of any chance to be a pilot. More on that later.

Instead, Russell decided on aircraft maintenance as his MOS and was sent to Truax Field in Wisconsin to service F-101 jets for the 62nd Fighter Interceptor Squadron. Nine months later the base closed.

Russell then went to Travis AFB, California, and was assigned to maintenance control, with the 602nd Organizational Maintenance Squadron, 60th Military Aircraft Wing. “That meant I went into a command center and I monitored maintenance on all planes at the base,” said Russell.

His disappointment in not becoming a pilot continued and he would look for any opportunity to get a ride in a cockpit, which he did on several occasions. He began talking with his senior officer at Travis about the one minor fainting spell he’d had many years previously. The officer suggested they ask for a waiver, which was later granted. Russell was about to experience his dream.

He was given a choice of rotary or fixed wing aircraft and chose fixed wing in March 1971, when he began his UPT – undergraduate pilot training – at Williams AFB, Arizona, with the 97th Flying Training Squadron, 82nd Flying Training Wing. Upon graduation he became a T-38 instructor. “The Talon is a wonderful, wonderful jet,” said Russell of the plane.

He went to Randolph AFB, Texas, to attend instructor school and was also offered the job of school secretary. As such, he would monitor student progress. Part of that was helping a board that dealt with students who got into trouble. In 1976, Russell said he became Wing Project Officer for the first 10 women pilots in the Air Force.

It was around this time, Russell said, when the Air Force felt that pilots should broaden their experiences, so he was assigned as a Public Affairs Officer at Bergstrom AFB, Texas. As such, he had several jobs. One was internal, to report on the health of the base and its personnel which he did by doing a newspaper.

Second, Russell dealt with community relations. “I gave hundreds of tours, from Congressmen to Cub Scouts,” he said. Finally, he handled public relations with the media.

Also, during this busy time, Russell contemplated leaving the Air Force because of a lot of bickering within some staff, but he changed his mind when a new officer came on board and the situation improved.

Soon, Russell was offered a chance to fly any airplane, anywhere he wanted. He was advised to choose the F-15, which he did. After training in the F-15 at Luke AFB, Arizona, he went to Bitburg Air Base in Germany, where he received further training for flying in Europe which made him “combat ready.” At the base he soon became a flight leader and later an instructor pilot. At the same time he had an administrative duty, first as Chief of War Plans, then as a Flight Commander, monitoring a small unit, which he would also fly with at times.

In 1983, he left Germany for Norfolk, Virginia, to attend a joint school to be groomed for work with the other service branches. Russell was offered several options and chose intelligence, which sent him to Hawaii. He became Executive Officer to the Director of Intelligence – Pacific Command, at Camp Smith.

There he worked with a small group responsible for analysis of Soviet threats in the Pacific, studying what forces were involved. His arrival for the assignment coincided with the Soviet shooting down of Korean Air Lines flight 007 by a Soviet Su-15 Interceptor, an incident of national significance. Flight 007 was on its way from Anchorage to Seoul, South Korea, when for some reason it went off course and strayed into Soviet airspace. Soviet aircraft were sent out which resulted in 007 being shot down, crashing into the sea killing all 269 passengers and crew onboard. Russell was tasked with analyzing how it happened; how could a commercial airliner be confused with a military aircraft? He concluded that the Soviets likely mistook 007 for a U.S. RC-135 and that pilot error probably resulted in the Korean pilot going off the proper course of flight. “It was a horrendous series of events, a real tragedy,” Russell said.

In 1986, he went to Eglin AFB, Florida, as an F-15 pilot and Chief of Wing Training and Inspections. Besides training pilots Russell worked to build scenarios and set up three- to four-day exercises which he would later evaluate and then brief the Wing.

In 1988, Russell was asked to go to Norway for a joint job in air-to-ground development, a job that he had zero training for. At that point, for a variety of reasons, he decided to end his Air Force career.

As a civilian, Russell worked for several companies on different projects, first as an engineering researcher, then later in cockpit design, finally retiring from Lockheed Martin in August 2008.

He and wife Judy moved to the Village from Fort Worth in August 2008. They have one son, Brian.

Looking back on 20 years in uniform and traveling all over the globe, Russell said he has no regrets joining ROTC those many years ago. He added that he enjoyed most of his career, which, by the way, included over 2,000 hours of flight, and that the Air Force training helped with his Lockheed Martin career after the Air Force.

Generally speaking, Russell said, his Air Force experience and those that came as a result of it, made him a better person.