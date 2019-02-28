The Heber Springs City Council met recently to discuss city business. The first item on the agenda was the water department audit which has been tabled. The next item was the Verizon CMI agreement, Mayor Jimmy Clark said they had still not reached an agreement on this. Next, were two items to be removed from the fixed asset inventory. Both were police department vehicles that had been traded. The reading of an ordinance having to do with the City Clerk and the City Attorney’s salaries was read. Clark said this was just “housekeeping”. Following the reading of the ordinance, it was adopted. It was noted by Jim Lay that the deputy prosecutors salary is also paid out of the City Attorney’s salary.

Police Chief Brian Haile explained the policy amendment for the police department that was before the council for informational purposes. Mayor Jimmy Clark congratulated Kyle Newby for being promoted to Sergeant. He also congratulated the Civil Service Commission for their choosing the new Sergeant. “We had seven fine candidates who applied.” He commended Police Chief Brian Haile on his Department.

Fire Chief Jason Robitaille gave a presentation in regards to a promise he made when he first came on as Chief, that involved structures which had been abandoned in the city. He found a total of 80 structures. “Many times these structures are a fire hazard,” Said Robitaille. He had reached out to many of the owners who this had been an issue for them as well, “I have actually been invited into homes and some have even had tears when they talked to me.” He then discussed properties that have either been torn down or were in the process of being torn down. He produced a map that showed the wards and had pins in place showing where the properties are, which ones had been taken care of and which were in the process of being demolished. He praised other city departments, public works, code enforcement and the police department, who have helped them in getting this done. The map will be in Robitaille’s office for anyone to look at it.

Clark praised Robitaille for taking the lead on this. Alderman Sharon Williams said, “I appreciate your taking the hands on approach and seeing the homeowners in person.” Clark said this had been a problem for years and he thanked the Chief for taking care of it.

During the Open Mic time, Allie Duffy, passed out a proposal on the nepotism policy. She said she felt that their current policy causes a disparate problem in regards to departments in cities in the area. She said this keeps family members from following in their parent’s footsteps in careers such as fire or police departments. She had researched and found there were discrepancies in the past. She asked that they revisit the policy. She told the council she had compared 13 other cities policies and said that 11 had a clause that allowed for families to work together. She offered to give them copies of those policies if they desired. Clark told her he would like copies of the other policies and Duffy said she would get them for him. The cities that had a nepotism policy allowed for family to work together but not supervised by a family member.

With no more business to discuss the meeting was adjourned.