A former Van Buren photographer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of four counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Crawford County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday afternoon arrested John Kelly of Rudy on suspicion of the charges following a five-month investigation, according to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown. Kelly, who Brown said was out of jail on bond from a 2018 rape case prior to his arrest, used to work at Heritage Portraits in Van Buren, said Van Buren police Sgt. Jonathan Wear.

Kelly was additionally served a petition to revoke bond warrant after he was booked into the jail, Brown said.