Residents of Logan County begin cleaning up Saturday morning after a line of strong thunderstorms moved through the area on Saturday morning leaving storm damage along its path.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for all of Logan County early Saturday morning.

Logan County Office of Emergency Management Director Tobi Miller said that no tornado was confirmed but wind speeds reached 90 mph in parts of Logan County was to blame for downed trees and power lines.

Even though there were no reports of home displacements a number of farms and other various outbuildings were either damaged or destroyed. Several hardwood trees were uprooted or snapped off.

The majority of the damage occurred in and around the Scranton area, as well as locations just to the southeast of town and left 400 people without power.according to Miller.

Michelle Miller of Midway reported on Facebook that her shed was flipped as a result of the storm and Katrina Snow said severe damage was done to her in-law’s chicken houses in Prairie View.

Other damage was reported in Morrison Bluff by Sheri Taylor with downed trees on their property.

No injuries were reported as a result of the storm