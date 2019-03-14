Good morning brothers and sisters. This is the day the Lord has made and I will rejoice and be glad in it. Brothers and sisters, this is me. I just love me some Jesus! But first of all, He first loved us. When I was deep in my sin He loved me. You want to know how I know? Because the Bible tells me so! Just read John 3:16 "For God so loved the world He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life."

Now that's love! God, I thank You for thinking about a sinner like me. Yes, brothers and sisters, I struggle with some things. That's why I need Jesus to help me and pull me through. Just because I struggle with temptation that comes my way doesn't mean I'm not saved because I am. Once again, I just love me some Jesus! He's my Lord and Savior! You see, I need His forgiveness. I need His loving kindness and tender mercies.

You must understand this flesh we live in wants us to do things that are not of God (sin). Things that we know that are not right. Yes, brothers and sisters, the struggles are real. That's why we need Jesus. Believe me when I say our flesh is not a joke, it's not! You see, when we fall to our flesh we become a slave to it. But Jesus stepped in and told the devil "Marcus belongs to me. He may struggle in his flesh but he belongs to me.

He may fall to temptation sometimes but he gets up and gets back in the race that's set before him. You see, he knows the race is not given to the swift nor the strong. (Eccl. 9:11) He also knows that the flesh that is around him, that he lives in, doesn't like me! (Jesus) But he trusts me to bring him out because he knows I'm his God."

Yes, brothers and sisters, the struggles and temptations are real and we need Jesus to help us and bring us through our struggles and temptations. It doesn't matter who you are, struggles and temptation are coming your way one day. Now I'm not saying you have to fall to them. I'm just saying as long as we live in these flesh bodies struggles and temptations are going to come our way. Just don't yield to them. I want to leave you with this. Back when I was drinking alcohol, smoking dope, lying, cheating and chasing women and doing a lot of other stuff, I had a problem letting go of them.

I tried and I tried to stop doing them on my own. But how many of you know I was struggling to let them go? One day I would stop then I'm back at it before the week is over. I pray that my family is reading this because I see some of the same stuff I use to do is still lurking in our family. Struggles and temptations are real. Brothers and sisters, if you are trying to stop struggling in your sin, ask Jesus to help you. He did it for me and He will do the same for you. That's IF you let Him!

Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. He never changes! But first things first! You must invite Jesus into your heart. You have to make Him your Lord and Savior. You must believe He is God's Son and He died to save us from our sins. You must believe He got up out of the grave after being dead for three days and believe He is back in Heaven sitting at the right hand of God the Father interceding for us to the Father on our behalf. Amen...

Contact Marcus: mchandler2011@hotmail.com or call him at 501-908-9507