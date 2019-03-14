Hello everyone!

The phrase “getting on my nerves” is defined in the Urban Dictionary in this manner, “when someone is being annoying and you are wishing they would stop.” The truth of the matter is all of us have moments when the people around us tend to get on our last nerves. Sometimes the people who annoy us the most are family members. Sometimes, the people getting on our nerves are friends and/or co-workers. And sometimes, the ones who irritate us the most are the people we just happened to cross paths with during the normal business of the day. Here are three things to consider when people are working your last nerve.

Keep your cool when people are working your last nerve. You never want to make a scene or bring any unnecessary attention to a bad situation. I know it can be so tempting when someone is working your nerves to give them a piece of your mind or simply blow up. However, the Bible states in Ephesians 4:26, “In your anger do not sin…” In other words, do not sink to their level. You never what to do anything in a moment of frustration that would cause others to question the authenticity of your Christianity.

Refuse to Gossip when people get on your last nerve. It is human nature to want to tell your friends and family about incidents of people getting on your last nerve. It always feels so good to “vent” about the frustrating interactions you’ve had with annoying people. On the other hand, the Bible says in Proverbs 17:9, “He who covers over an offense promotes love, but whoever repeats the matter separates close friends.” Bottom line, keeping the bothersome encounter to yourself is a gesture of love, but gossiping about it to people who are neither part of the problem, nor the solution only promotes strife and disunity. As Christians, we should always resist the urge to gossip about the irritating people in our lives.

Let is go when people get on your last nerve. One of the worse things you can do in life is to carry around bitterness. I once heard it said that, “holding on to bitterness is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.” I have seen firsthand a number of people who have allowed bitterness to steal their joy and rob them of their peace of mind. This is why the Bible makes it plain in Ephesians 4:32, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” When people frustrate you and get on your last nerves, the best thing to do is forgive, let it go, and move on with your life. You don’t have to remain stuck in the pain of the past.

Yes, we all have moments when the people around us are getting on our last nerves but as Christians we don’t want to respond poorly. So, the next time someone is getting on your last nerve, remember to keep your cool, refuse to gossip about the situation, and let it go. I leave you with this piece of advice found in Ecclesiastes 7:9, “Do not be quickly provoked in your spirit, for anger resides in the laps of fools.” Blessings!!!