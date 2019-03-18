The Pine Bluff Arsenal has earned a One Million Man Hour Safety Award and will be honored in a ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the White Hall Community Center.

Leon Jones Jr., director of the Arkansas Department of Labor, made the announcement in a press release March 18.

At the Arsenal, 670 employees accumulated one million work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness between April 20, 2018, and Feb. 1, 2019. The agency has a safety program in effect and a safety committee consisting of employees and management, according to the release.

The Arkansas Department of Labor, the Arkansas Insurance Department and the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission present this award to Arkansas companies which excel in on-the-job safety, according to the release.

Details: C. Todd Forthman, safety engineer at the Pine Bluff Arsenal, clark.forthman.civ@mail.mil or 870-540-2811.