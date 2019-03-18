HEAVENER — Authorities say a kidnapping suspect who escaped from a Missouri jail and then from an Oklahoma police car in Heavener apparently stole a pickup and returned to Missouri.

The truck was found Sunday in Pettis County, Missouri, where 30-year-old Travis Lee Davis broke out of jail just more than a week earlier. The sheriff's office says the truck had been stolen Friday from a home near Heavener, where Davis apparently stayed in a camper after his second escape.

Police say that escape happened Wednesday when he crawled from the back seat of a patrol car and into the front while handcuffed. Davis then drove the car about 1.5 miles before crashing into a tree.

During a search for Davis last week, two Sallisaw police officers shot Shawn Taylor Watie, 27, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, on U.S. 59 South after he reportedly came at them with a knife, police Capt. Jeff Murray said. Watie died shortly afterward at an area medical facility Thursday, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Officers initially approached Watie after a caller said he matched Davis' description, Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said last week.

A search for Davis is underway. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.