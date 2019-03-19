Owners learned more about the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association’s proposed outdoor pool at the Forward Together forum on March 11.

After a welcome by POA recreation department director Stacy Hoover, she gave a history the outdoor pool, including steps to replace the original pool.

“While the outdoor pool has been considered by multiple boards, and discussed in at least two board retreats since 2010, the plan presented to the board of directors at [its] Feb. 20 meeting began its process in December 2017,” Hoover said.

Directors on Dec. 20, 2017, unanimously approved funding of up to $700,000 for an outdoor pool, and authorized staff to seek bids for a pool with a zero entry, sloping to a deep end, at the same site as DeSoto Pool, in the DeSoto Family Recreation area and beside DeSoto Golf Course, on DeSoto Boulevard.

After reviewing proposals in early 2018, staff recommended a design-build contract with Carrothers Construction Co., of Paola, Kan. for a pool of up to $1.161 million.

Feedback from outdoor pool roundtables, surveys and committee discussions led to a proposal to authorize the chief executive officer to enter a contract to build a pool with these features: nearly 3,000 square feet, with a maximum depth of 8.61 feet, 5,000-square feet of deck, shade shelter, a clubhouse with a snack bar, storage, check-in, restrooms, outdoor showers, lockers and seating. The pool was also to have bubblers and a swim lesson area.

Along with the $700,000 carryover, the pool was to be built with $461,000 fundraising and released escrow.

Hoover told the audience the April 2018 motion to enter a contract failed unanimously.

At the May 2018 board meeting, the board discussed how to improve the process. After discussion, chairman Tom Weiss asked directors for specifics on what they would need to approve an