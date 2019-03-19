The March of Dimes statistics are staggering; an estimated 500,000 babies are born sleeping each year. Grieving parents often hold their child for the first and last time on the same day of their birth. A sorrow which passes all understanding.

Hot Springs Village resident Colleen Angel (“Grandma Angel”) stumbled into a hobby, soon the hobby became a ministry.

In 2008 Angel knitted hats for a hospital nursery near her home. A nurse who knew she sewed approached her, “She knew of a program like our “Tiny Angels” and explained her difficulty in finding something for the tiniest of babies; stillborn or those who die soon after birth.”

Angel began crafting the bereavement outfits using wedding dresses. The satin is beautiful and soft, the lace and beading add a touch of extra beauty. A boy’s outfit might feature a vest and bow ties.

Gowns are sized from extra small, which fits in the palm of the hand to large, which is closer in size to full term. Heartbreakingly, she’s currently out of her smallest sized clothing and working diligently to fill requests.

Angel’s ministry became a passion. She’s made 49,050 since her ministry began and 1635 for 2019. She services 162 hospitals throughout the United States with the help of her crew of helpers. “I’m the only one who sews the gowns. I can say with confidence, I’ve sewed the entire 49,050. It takes me six minutes and 41 seconds to make a small gown.”

Men’s Warehouse heard about Angel and began donating to her cause, “Before Steve and I moved to the Village, I received a phone call one day asking if I would be interested in their donation of imperfect shirts and vests. I simply drove into the warehouse popped open the back of my car and they loaded up my vehicle. When we moved to HSV, they insisted on contributing to the project so now they mail them to me.”

Angel’s entire basement is occupied by 16 different work stations. “My teams cut off the collars and cuffs, open up the side seams and lay them out flat. One cutting day my team and I did 3000 shirts.”

Occasionally, a mother whose child wore one of Angel’s gowns donates her own wedding dress to the cause and Angel hears from women and men who’ve learned about her mission through their own tragedy.

Angel learned to sew from her grandmother who lived to the ripe old age of 105 and taught Angel the value of fabric. “She would have loved doing this. Maybe that’s why I’m doing what I do but I couldn’t do it without the help and support of my husband Steve.”

In June 2018, she received an email from a grandmother. “On Mother’s Day this year, my daughter was induced at Harrisburg Hospital because her twin baby girls were not viable. This was very heartbreaking for her and her husband. The girls, Carolyn and Rosalyn were five months along, and were almost a pound each and 9.5 inches long. There were ‘fearfully and wonderfully made.’ I can’t tell you how much it meant for us the girls were dressed in your dresses and were held as long as possible. We took pictures, read to them and sang to them. I want to tell you, your ministry is such a blessing and we told many others about what you do to make young mothers feel their grief is shared. Bless you for what you do. Thank you from our whole family.”

For more information on Tiny Angel Gowns contact Angel at CJAngel@hotmail.com.



