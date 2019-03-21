Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will recognize the 40th anniversary of music ministry for the music pastor, Lewis L. Hinkle, at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 31.

“I’ve been in Pine Bluff my entire ministry,” Hinkle said in a news release. “I served Olive Street Baptist Church for 22 years; and now I’m in my 18th year with Summit Baptist Church. I’m very fortunate to have been able to stay in my hometown and work these 40 years with many wonderful people.”

The service will begin with special recognitions from friends with the reading of letters of commendation from Pine Bluff’s mayor’s office, Jefferson County judge’s office and the Arkansas Governor’s office.

Neal Clark will be the guest speaker. The Summit Singers Worship Choir and the Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present special music.

“It’s overwhelming to recall all of the things I’ve had the privilege to be involved in over the years; and then to think that in a lot of ways I’ve only begun,” Hinkle said. “I’m trying to accomplish the admonition of Psalm 150 to let everything that has breath praise the Lord!”