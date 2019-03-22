The remaining candidates for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith chancellor position will soon be coming to campus.

University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt named four finalists in the search for a new chancellor on Wednesday, a UA System news release states. These candidates will make formal visits to UAFS and participate in public forums there between Monday and April 5. All forums will take place from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Reynolds Room at the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, with one dedicated to each finalist:

• Marilyn J. Wells: (Monday) Provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, Minnesota State University, Mankato

• Robert Marley: (Thursday) Provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla

• Philip K. Way: (April 1) Provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania

• Terisa C. Riley: (April 4) Senior vice president for student affairs and university administration, Texas A&M University – Kingsville

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to present these four highly qualified individuals to the UAFS students, faculty, staff and to our trustees," Bobbitt said. "I'm confident that all four finalists in this extremely talented group have the skills and experience to thrive as the next UAFS chancellor, and I believe that all four have an understanding and appreciation of the important role this university plays in that growing region and within our university system."

The last day for the previous UAFS chancellor, Paul Beran, was Aug. 31. Edward Serna began his tenure as interim chancellor Sept. 1. The release states Margaret Tanner, associate provost for academic affairs at UAFS, chaired the search committee Bobbitt put in place when the search began last fall.

"I'm very grateful for the hard work and dedication of the members of our advisory search committee throughout this process," Tanner said. "We have four unique finalists who all have impressive credentials and the experience necessary to lead our institution. I'm very excited to have each of them visit campus and our community in the coming weeks."

More information about each candidate can be found under the "Finalists for Position" tab on the UAFS chancellor search website. This website was created to keep the UAFS campus and community informed about the progress of the search.