HOBART, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a camper has drowned in a southwestern Oklahoma lake.

Troopers say the body of 36-year-old Kyle Robert Burkitt of Macomb was recovered Saturday from Tom Steed Lake, about 99 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says a witness reported around 9 a.m. that Burkitt was missing and had not returned to his tent at the Kiowa County lake.

Other campers notified Kiowa County sheriff's deputies that they had found a body in the water about 10:40 a.m.

The report doesn't state why Burkitt was in the lake but says he drowned around 12:40 a.m.

The report indicates that conditions were windy and that there were thunderstorms in the area at the time Burkitt disappeared. It says he was not wearing a life vest.