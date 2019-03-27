A 72-year-old Greenbrier man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl will stand trial in July.

Online records show that William Clifton Hardwick, who is a Level 2 registered sex offender, was charged in March 2018 with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Charges were filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court against the Greenbrier man last year after the alleged victim came forward on Jan. 30, 2018, and told her mother that "when they lived in Greenbrier ... [Hardwick] was sexually molesting her," according to an affidavit.

The girl's mother went to the Greenbrier Police Department the next day, where the girl said the abuse began when she was 9 years old and continued until she was almost 12, the affidavit states.

The alleged victim told authorities there were "over [10] incidents where Mr. Hardwick touched her inappropriately."

According to the affidavit, the girl detailed one instance where Hardwick allegedly molested her, adding that "he had big hands so it hurt."

The alleged incidents occurred at various locations including "in the pool, in Mr. Hardwick's garage, in the shed behind his house, in his car, and one time at her house when he was babysitting," the affidavit states.

The girl told police during the Jan. 31 interview that she didn't tell anyone about the abuse sooner "because she was afraid that her parents would be mad and she would be in trouble," according to officer Ricky Woody's report.

Online records also indicate Hardwick was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault in November 2013. He currently faces charges for reportedly failing to report for his six-month residency verification in February 2018 as required by Arkansas law.

The Greenbrier man is currently scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. April 4 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a motion hearing regarding the sexual assault case against him. A two-day jury trial in the matter is scheduled to begin July 17.