THEFTS

5111 ROGERS AVE.: Merchandise valued at $2,820 were reported stolen from Victoria's Secret.

4515 FREE FERRY ROAD: A trailer valued at $6,000 was reported stolen from United Rentals.

NORTH 35TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

NORTH 34TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: A speaker box and accessories valued at $250 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 32ND STREET, 600 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

NORTH 35TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A rechargeable flashlight and a wallet with contents valued at $130 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man pulled her hair, punched and choked her.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

LINDSAY TAYLOR WILKERSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.