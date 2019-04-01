The Fort Smith Board of Directors has a lot to do Tuesday night, including finalizing its appointment of the next Ward 3 Director, consider approving a water and sewer advisory committee and evaluating the performance of City Administrator Carl Geffken and Internal Auditor Tracey Shockley.

Lavon Morton was selected at a special meeting Thursday night as the board’s choice to replace former Ward 3 Director Mike Lorenz, but it must revote on Tuesday to officially appoint the retired ArcBest executive.

Morton serves on the Fort Smith Audit Committee, the Advancement Committee for the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education at Chaffee Crossing, the Citizens Millage Advisory Committee for the Fort Smith School District and has an extensive financial background.

The projected appointee also has significant knowledge of Fort Smith’s finances because of his position with the audit committee.

Despite the board’s initial selection, it can still move to hold a special election. The earliest an election can be held is July 9, which means the new director would not begin until the first meeting in August. A single-ward election would cost the city around $15,000.

At-large Director Neal Martin said Thursday it’s unusual for someone of Morton’s caliber to be available for a board, so it jumped at the opportunity.

The board will also consider approving an advisory committee, at the request of Mayor George McGill, for water and sewer issues. Its members would be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the board.

McGill requested the formation of this committee at the March 12 meeting in a speech during the executives forum, saying he’s not happy with how the city has been run.

The mayor has been in office three months and said he hasn’t had the opportunity to work on the different objectives — education, strengthening of individuals, business development — he was elected for due to water and sewer issues. McGill said it’s another example of mismanagement.

“The people of Fort Smith are thoroughly fed up with the current state of affairs, and, frankly, so am I,” McGill said at the time. “The people of Fort Smith demand change, and so do I.”

McGill said the committee will look at how it can further customer service, educate customers on the city’s water and sewer situation, and discuss the affordability and planning of consent decree work.

The board will also use an executive session to do a performance evaluation of Geffken and Shockley. This item was added to the agenda Wednesday at the request of Martin, according to an email from City Clerk Sherri Gard. No reason was given for the request.

Section 2-31(3) of city code says an item may be added to the agenda at least 48 hours before the time of a scheduled meeting if four directors are in agreement.

Ward 2 Director Andre Good, Ward 4 Director George Catsavis and At-large Director Robyn Dawson concurred with the request. Ward 1 Director Keith Lau and At-large Director and Vice Mayor Kevin Settle objected to the addition, according to Gard’s email.

Geffken and Shockley underwent performance evaluations at the end of 2018. The city administrator and internal auditor regularly have an annual evaluation at the last meeting of each year. Geffken and Shockley were both given a merit raise at the time for “doing a good job,” according to a text from Fort Smith Communications Manager Karen Santos.

Three of the directors — Mike Lorenz, Tracy Pennartz and Don Hutchings — responsible for the increases, however, are no longer on the board.

A proposed animal control ordinance was removed from the agenda, pending an implementation plan and financial information from the administration.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B. A town hall meeting will follow the adjournment of the meeting.