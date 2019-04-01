The one thing you hear repeatedly in the community is Stuttgart needs more stuff for our youth. The Stuttgart Public Library committed to providing a caring and quality service for the teens by creating a space especially for them.

The Stuttgart Library, located at 2002 S. Buerkle, revamped its old meeting room into a Teen Center with access to computers, electronics, robots, and a 3D printer. Teens will also have access to an outdoor space with a patio connecting to their new Teen Center.

Catered to teenagers ages 13-17, this space will be for them only. No adults will be allowed.

Parents must register their teen and sign an agreement before their child is permitted in the Teen Center.

The Teen Center is open Monday-Friday from 3:30 – 6 pm Monday – Friday.

“If you have not registered your teen and signed the agreement, they will not be allowed in the Teen Center,” said Clara Jane Timmerman, Arkansas County library branch manager. “Come by today and sign up your child.”

Other changes effective April 1 are as follows:

The Activity Room will not be available for rent Children ages 12 and under are only allowed in the children’s library area. Parents are allowed. A library card is required for computer usage. Only adults are allowed computer access in the adult area, which is a quiet zone. Teens who do not have a library card and a Teen Center Agreement must remain in this area. If they are loud or disruptive they will receive one warning before being asked to leave. No adults are allowed in the Teen Center. Will be supervised by a staff member. Meeting room requirement is $15 and a room rental agreement. Renters can bring their own refreshments.