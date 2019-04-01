The road Mattie Ross would’ve taken from the good bottom land around Dardanelle to Fort Smith in the classic western by Charles Portis has received an official designation from the state of Arkansas — True Grit Trail.

House Bill 1628, signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week, renamed a portion of Arkansas 22 between Dardanelle and Fort Smith in honor of the 1968 novel and later films of the same name.

Appearing at the ceremonial signing of the bill with the governor was John T. Wayne of Paragould, the grandson of the late John Wayne — star of the 1969 "True Grit" film.

In the late 1800s when the story took place, it may have taken a few days for Mattie Ross to cover the 100 miles or so from her home to track down her father’s killer, Tom Chaney. Now it takes only a couple hours, with no stops. But the rolling hills and lush farmland are much the same as they would’ve been then. And eventually there may be a few signs along the way in places like Delaware, New Blaine, Midway, Subiaco, Paris, Ratcliff, Branch, Charleston, Bloomer, Central City and Barling acknowledging Arkansas 22 as True Grit Trail.

Claude Legris, executive director of the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission, said everyone involved with Fort Smith tourism, particularly those at the Fort Smith Visitor Center were “delighted” to learn the bill designating the road the True Grit Trail was signed by the governor.

“This effort is an absolute ‘natural’ for Western Arkansas and Fort Smith in particular, having served as one of the pivotal locations in this literary and film masterpiece,” Legris wrote in an email. “We look forward to details about the locations of signs to mark this trail and are anxious to begin to make this effort one of our marketing messages in attracting visitors to experience our town in the very near future.”

Legris, who acknowledged it was really Mattie Ross who had the "true grit," also gave thanks to the bill’s sponsors: state Reps. Mary Bentley, Justin Boyd, Cindy Crawford, Jon Eubanks, Lee Johnson, and Jay Richardson in the House and state Sens. Gary Stubblefield and Mat Pitsch.

Hutchinson noted in his most recent weekly radio address that “True Grit” is one of his favorite novels, and he enjoyed both versions of the movie.

“I relate to the story because I spent a number of years as the U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Arkansas, the area where Rooster Cogburn upheld the law,” the governor said. “Tourist sites related to movies remain popular years after the movie has left the theaters. The True Grit Trail will prove as popular. The state is wise to mark and preserve this trail to attract fans of the book, the author, and the movies.”

Tourism is Arkansas’s No. 2 industry, the governor added. Every region of the state benefits from tourism — from the Delta Byways to the River Valley to the Great Southwest. Tourism provides more than 67,000 jobs in Arkansas, he said.