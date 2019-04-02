The Hot Springs Village Ouachita Speaker Series hosted Cara Brookins as its most recent speaker.

Brookins doesn’t look like a superhero, but her decision changed the direction of her life, the lives of her children and probably qualifies her as a Wonder Woman.

The diminutive dynamo took the stage in the Woodlands Auditorium, wowing those present with the message to build a life with no limits because life can be messy.

Brookins, is the author of eight books however it’s her book, “Rise, How a House Built a Family” which tells the story of how she and her children built a 3,500-square-foot home using YouTube videos. The story went viral drawing national attention and landing her a movie deal.

During her presentation Brookins shared the tale of Inkwell Manor her home in Bryant and how it rose from the ground built by the hands of her family. Brookins and her youngest child still live there. “It’s been a journey, so much good has come out of our story and it’s led to some amazing opportunities.”

The Brookins family built the house themselves (with the exception of certain trades mandated by city restrictions) using YouTube videos.

“If we needed to install plumbing, we watched YouTube;” They learned through trial and error how to perform skilled tasks and accomplished the feat while she worked full time and the children attended school. Working long hard hours, carrying water to mix concrete, laying tile blocks for the foundation, building walls and the myriad tasks built a house but strengthened the bond within her broken family.

Brookins admits some of the decisions she made early in her life were wrong and left her feeling small and powerless. She described the events and reasons behind why she and her children became stuck in survival mode and her need to pull herself and her family out of the detrimental mindset.

Brookins asked the audience, “Is your goal the only future you’ll accept?”

“We wanted a better life; a safe life. Although had I no idea what I was doing, I felt as long as we had YouTube, we’d be all right,” Brookins laughs but those listening know she’s serious.

“Make a decision you can’t go back on and stop putting things off. Even if you have to fake it till you figure it out. Ask yourself, are you ready to show up? Set one goal, leap and show up.”

The story “Rise, How a House Built a Family” is headed for the silver screen with an A-list actress portraying Brookins, who’s helping write the screen play.

Is there nothing this woman can’t do? Probably not with the help of her children and YouTube.



