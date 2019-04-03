Benton Police Department officers took 19-year-old Marquis Williams into custody Tuesday in connection with an early Tuesday robbery at Ralph Bunche Park.

Williams faces several felony charges including aggravated robbery, battery in the first degree, terroristic act, unauthorized use of property to facilitate a cime and theft of property.

Two juvenile suspects are also in custody. The victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

Benton police ask for anyone with information related to the incident to contact the department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.