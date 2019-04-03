A Van Buren County dispatcher on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Greenbrier District Court to a misdemeanor drug charge.

Online records show the charges filed against Ashley Shea Ann Wiser, 22, of Clinton stemmed from a December traffic stop in Greenbrier. Wiser was pulled over by officer Billy Cockrell around 5:40 p.m. Dec. 29 and subsequently charged with two Class A misdemeanor charges — possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI (marijuana) controlled substance.

Wiser is a dispatcher for the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

Tommy Lee Bennett, who represents Wiser, previously filed a not guilty plea on Wiser's behalf and the case was scheduled to go to trial before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan on Tuesday. Just as Wiser stepped up to the podium at the head of the Greenbrier courtroom, Bennett announced he and city prosecutor Dustin Chapman had reached an agreement in his client's case.

Wiser ultimately pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and the city moved to drop the paraphernalia charge filed against her in open court Tuesday morning.

The Clinton woman was ordered to pay a $945 fine after admitting guilt in the case. Carnahan said the paraphernalia charge would officially be dismissed upon Wiser successfully completing six months of probation.