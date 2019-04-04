From Conway Police Department reports

Lawn decor destroyed

A Jessica Drive resident contacted police over the weekend after suspecting a neighbor was responsible for smashing his lawn decor.

A Conway officer was called to the complainant's residence on Sunday regarding an incident that occurred at 5:30 a.m. the day before, according to an incident report.

The complainant said he had video evidence of a neighbor wandering onto his property and smashing a decorative wishing well that was in his yard. After reviewing the security footage, officer Hayden King said it was difficult to determine who the suspect was in the video or from what direction the suspect came from.

From there, the homeowner said he wanted additional time to gather more evidence against his neighbor and asked to file a supplement report at a later time.

According to the report, after seeing the neighbor the complainant believed was responsible for the damages, Kind did not believe the man was the actual suspect because his hair was longer than the man seen on camera. King also noted the motion-detecting cameras also would have captured other clips of the neighbor as he wandered onto the complainant's property from his residence if he was the suspect in the case.

Suspect ditches bike, runs from police

An unknown suspect who was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road reportedly ditched his bicycle and fled police early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, officer Liza Prophete was patrolling along Hogan Lane near the Family Bible Church when she noticed shortly after midnight that a man was riding a bicycle without reflectors on the wrong side of the street.

Prophete attempted to stop the man in front of the church but he did not comply and continued riding along Hogan Lane, the report states.

"As I was turning on my emergency lights and following him, he continued to be noncompliant," Prophete wrote in her report. "I pulled up beside him and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of Hartman Animal Hospital; I was ignored. I then pulled in front of him at Conway Gastroenterology parking lot and he went around me."

Eventually, the man turned onto Gabrial Drive, where he proceeded to jump off his bike and run from authorities.

According to the report, the suspect jumped over a fence in the 3900 block of Gabrial Drive when officers lost sight of him. Other officers aided in searching the nearby neighborhoods for the suspect but were unable to find him, the report states.

Prophete took the man's bicycle to the police department to log it as evidence in the case.

Vehicle damaged at Chapel Ridge

An unknown suspect shattered a Conway woman's window outside the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Wednesday.

According to an incident report, Conway officers were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding damages to a woman's vehicle.

Once on scene, authorities learned the victim was visiting a friend at the apartment and that the woman had parked "right in front of building 14." The 22-year-old complainant told police she arrived at the apartment complex around 9:15 p.m.

At one point, she recalled seeing a girl standing by a white Chevrolet sedan in the parking lot. The woman said she overheard the girl say, "Oh, here she comes," but that she didn't know who the girl was or anyone inside the suspicious vehicle.

According to her statement, the woman decided to leave the apartment complex around 11 p.m. when she noticed the back glass of her 2013 maroon Honda CR-V was shattered. The woman said her wallet was also inside the vehicle "but nothing was taken out."

Officer Hannah M. Fleming gave the woman the incident number associated with the case prior to leaving the scene and also asked her to call police immediately if she "saw the car or the girl again."

According to the report, damages were estimated at $300.