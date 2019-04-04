This week is a mixed batch of new business openings as well as a review of projects under construction.

Agape Asian Noodles, 1700 Altus Street, Ste 105 will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. at their new restaurant in the Hendrix Village.

First-time business owners, Fei Xue and his wife, Xue Wang, offer a variety of noodles from different Asian countries, Japanese sushi and cheese dishes. Fei Xue, the main chef, was born in a chef family in China and inherited his talent for cooking from his parents. He has 10 years of experience as a sushi chef.

Conway Gardens and Pools, 2740 Prince Street, will have a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. Established over 25 years ago by Libby Barnett, ownership transferred to Donald Stille, a longtime staff member, in 2017.

Conway Gardens and Pools offers a complete line of swimming pool supplies, parts, service and accessories as well as grills and plants.

Conway Fitness Kickboxing, 1055 Sunflower Drive #101, will have grand opening on Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. Conway Fitness Kickboxing is a cardio-based kickboxing fitness studio, the first in central Arkansas. The studio is behind the Sonic on Prince Street. It also offers weekly pool and spa cleaning, pool and patio remodeling, and landscaping services.

The head coach is Jake Denton, a central Arkansas native with over 15 years of kickboxing experience. Classes are available at three time slots in the morning Monday through Saturday with three evening classes Monday through Thursday.

Now open is 812 at 812 Chestnut, a historic rock building in downtown Conway. Hours are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Sunday with live music on Saturdays.

The Your Pie website, https://yourpie.com/location now indicates that the Conway, AR location at 2405 Dave Ward Drive will be coming soon. Your Pie started in 2008 after Drew French visited his wife’s family in Ischia, a small volcanic island 19 miles from Naples, Italy.

In Ischia, pizzas are made with fresh ingredients and baked in brick ovens. The first Your Pie opened in Athens, Georgia and began expanding outside the Southeast last year. There are now 50 locations.

In addition to a line of specialty and make-your-own pizzas, Your Pizza offers a variety of paninis and salads with gelato for dessert. Craft beer and wine, selected for each location, is also available to pair with the pizzas.

The anticipated project connecting Wooster to the Greenbrier sewer system by way of Highway 25 is expected to start in early summer.

In case you missed it:

A new Car-Mart location is under construction at 2740 Dave Ward Drive. Concrete was being poured this week for the foundations.Concrete was also being poured at the new Hampton Inn Hotel, 2400 Sanders Road.Little Caesars is moving into the old Bank of America space next door and will have a covered drive-thru.A Sleep Number Bed and a Panda Express are going in at 811 Oak (across Oak Street from Golden Corral). The old Denny’s Restaurant was torn down there, and a new Denny’s is reportedly going to be built on Crain Drive, a new road over by Dave Ward Drive.Entergy is building a new Conway Service Center at 2650 Muskogee Road in Cimarron Industrial Park north of Conway.Emerge is renovating the old Kordsmeier building, 1023 Oak Street.12 Hundred Place apartments are being constructed at 1200 Covington Way behind Pizza Ranch.Wooster Water System filled the new tank on Brannon Road and is currently working on weaknesses in the system.Waterlines are currently being laid by the Tyler Group on Burnett Road to provide Summerhill Place subdivision south of Wooster with larger water lines.

New Medical Facilities and Pharmacies under construction or near completion:

Arkansas Urology, 1375 Superior Drive.Lenderman Dental, 841 Donaghey.Aikman Dental, 1210 Hogan Lane, Suite 200.Metro PCS, 2105 Harkrider.Baptist Health Pediatric Clinic, 625 United Way Drive, Suite 360.

Anyone who sees new activity in the area can contact Cindy Beckman at beckman@windstream.net.