Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope.

We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him. According to the Lord's own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from Heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage each other with these words. (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18)

Man, I can't believe it's been 16 years since you left us and went to be with Jesus. I'm not mad at you because I know where you are at. But I just can't see you right now.

One day I will be with you forever and ever in eternity, with you and our Lord and Savior. It's been hard not having my one and only son around. Yes, son, it's been hard but the Holy Spirit always lets me know that one day I'll see you again and that keeps me going. Just knowing we will be together in Heaven with our Lord and Savior, the One who made a way for us to get to Heaven so we can be together again. Amen.

Man, I know you're having a good time with our Lord and Savior (Jesus). I'm so glad you are there with Him and not down here on this earth or in that other place called hell. Because this old world we are living in is some kind of messed up. Yes son, we need Jesus down here every day, every second, every minute and every hour. Son, we need Him like now! I am so glad your Mother and I told you about Jesus at a young age and you accepted Him as your Lord and Savior. By you doing that, you are with Him right now. Son, some people don't know that Jesus is the only way to Heaven.

They live like they are not going to die and stand before Him to be judged. Brothers and sisters, we ALL are going to stand before the Almighty King, even those that have "fallen asleep" (died) like my son, Marcus Jr.. All I'm trying to do is prepare you for that day. I'm not here to judge you or point my finger at you. I'm only telling you this because I love you, but above all, God loves you! You know, if you don't turn from your sinful ways God still loves you. He hates sin. That's why He gives us chance after chance to give our life to Jesus and turn from our wicked ways.

If you don't turn from your wicked ways that other place (hell) will welcome you with open arms. Jesus doesn't want you to go to that place, He wants you in Heaven with Him. But if you choose to go to that other place, remember that's the place YOU chose. Now, we serve a loving God. Just think, the most High God loves us so much that He gives us chance after chance to get it right. Brothers and sisters, don't pass up the opportunity to give your life to Jesus and make Him your Lord and Savior. I plead with you, do it while the blood is running warm in your veins because one day we all are going to leave this earth like my son, Marcus Jr.

Listen brother and sisters, forgive me for talking like I talk but this is the ministry that God gave me. That's why I always talk about the coming of the Lord and making Jesus your Lord and Savior. You don't want to be left behind when Jesus comes back for His people, in other words, you want to be in that number! in closing, you don't to be left behind when Jesus comes back. He is waiting on you with open arms to come to Him. He is ready and able to forgive you of all your sins.

He's just waiting on you to repent and ask for forgiveness. Don't wait and do it, do in now while the door to Heaven is open because one day it's going to close. Just remember, God loves you and Jesus died for you. Make Heaven your eternal home because the other place is going to be on fire! Here's a prayer of salvation.

Say this and mean it from your heart and you WILL be saved: Your Word says, "him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out" (John 6:37), so I know You won't cast me out, but You take me in and I thank You for it. You said in Your Word, "Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved" (Romans 10:13) I am calling on Your Name, so I know You have saved me now.

You also said "if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation" (Romans 10:9,10) I believe in my heart Jesus Christ is the Son of God. I believe that He was raised from the dead for my justification, and I confess Him now as my Lord. Because Your Word says, "with the heart man believeth unto righteousness" and I do believe with my heart, I have now become the righteousness of God in Christ (2 Cor. 5:21)

And I am saved! Thank You, Lord. Amen.

Contact Marcus: mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.