THEFTS

SOUTH 17TH STREET, 4100 BLOCK: Boots, a tool box, a blanket, a tent, a backpack, a hatchet, a car charger port and a cross-body satchel valued at $585 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 23RD STREET, 800 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $600 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

2425 ZERO ST.: Grocery items valued at $800 were reported stolen from Walmart.

ASSAULTS

SHAWN MICHAEL YOUNG OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

MICHAEL GIRARD SHARP OF HACKETT was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a parole mandate and a parole violation.

ROBERT MEQUEIL ELLINGBERG OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith and a parole violation.