Rosetta Sparks suffers from Autism, but she hasn’t let it get her down. If you know Rosie, you know she probably knows EVERYTHING about Corvettes that there is to know. She spends Saturdays helping out at Cowboy Chevrolet. She is a Lions Club member. She refuses to let Autism define her.

Pictured with Rosie are Lions Club District Governor, John Snodgrass and his wife, Anita at the monthly Lions Club meeting,