Crawford County
Epperson Enterprises LLC, Stephen Christopher Epperson Sr., 6424 Georgia Ridge, Alma.
Sarandy Westfall Photography LLC, Sarandy Westfall, 3319 32nd Terrace, Van Buren.
Transcold LLC, Wendy Rana Copeland, 1514 Saratoga Drive, Van Buren.
VB Veterans Housing LLC, Jim C. Petty, 1031 Fayetteville Road, Suite 205, Van Buren.
Victory Restoration Revival Center, Donald Louis Cowan, 334 W. Cherry St., Apt. 29, Alma.
Johnson County
Nichols Accounting & Consulting PLLC, Ariel Kaylou Nichols, 705 Hilltop Road, Hartman.
Logan County
Red Rooster Farms LLC, Allexcia Rankin, 293 Merry Lane, Booneville.
Polk County
Rock'in P Lodge LLC, William Terry Plunkett, 326 Polk Road 55, Mena.
Sebastian County
9th Street "A Place Of Hope," George Willis, 1023 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.
B&J Comfort Solutions Inc., Matthew Wayne Christensen, 3108 S. 99th St., Fort Smith.
Fort Smith Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics Group LLC, Matthew Bittle, 603 Lexington Ave., Fort Smith.
GST Real Estate LLC, Randy Strickland, 60 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith.
HSM Acquisition LLC, Christopher B. Conley, 700 S. 21st St., Fort Smith.
NKD Properties LLC, Nathan Kyle Durham, 3101 Canongate Way, Fort Smith.