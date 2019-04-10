Shane Oakes sees his new position with a National Guard brigade as both a challenge and an honor.

Military officials on Saturday formally promoted Oakes of Fort Smith to command sergeant major of the 142nd Artillery Brigade in the Arkansas Army National Guard. Oakes, who has served with the 142nd for almost two decades, said he looks forward to taking his soldiers to the next level.

"I can’t remember a more enthusiastic, energized or exciting time in my career," Oakes said. "I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve in this capacity."

Oakes has served in the Army National Guard for 29 years and served overseas during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served with the 142nd for the past 19 years, most recently as a battalion command sergeant major. The 142nd has posts in Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, Barling, Ozark, Bentonville and Lincoln.

As a battalion command sergeant major, Oakes was "critical" in the brigade's relief of the Houston area in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey, said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Clements. Clements said Oakes during that mission enforced safety and standards to 452 soldiers, which contributed to their success in Texas.

It's because of this, Clements said, that he's confident Oakes will succeed as command sergeant major.

"The sergeant major is always that guy who puts soldier care and leadership of the non-commissioned officers as his primary focus," Clements said. "The biggest thing I can say about Shane is he was 100 percent about soldier care all the time. That was not just making sure soldiers are comfortable; that was making soldiers were doing the right things, even if it’s the things they don’t necessarily want to do."

Oakes takes over as sergeant major of the brigade from Anthony Rice, who now does Title 10 duty in Fort Leavenworth. In addition to his duties with the 142nd, Rice for several months between 2017 and 2018 was the public information officer at the Fort Smith Police Department, where he is a corporal.

Col. Nicholas Jaskolski, commander of the 142nd, spoke highly of Rice's leadership of the brigade but also looks forward to what Oakes could bring to the table.

"The tremendous knowledge and enthusiasm you bring, the experience you have, is going to serve us very well as you take on that mantle of command sergeant major," Jaskolski said during the ceremony.

Oakes said he plans to assist the soldiers under his command in any way he can to make them the best they can be.

"They’re very proficient in their corps cast, but there’s always room for improvement," he said.

Jaskolski during the ceremony at Fort Chaffee handed a saber to Oakes as a symbol of his new position. Oakes then handed the saber to Sgt. Maj. Marcus Wagner for safe keeping.

"The scope of responsibility has increased," Clements said. "I just hope he continues being the fantastic leader he’s been."

"The magnitude of such a responsibility cannot be taken lightly, and I know Shane is up to the job," Jaskolski said.