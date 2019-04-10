(April 8, 2019) - Arkansas gas prices have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations. Gas prices in Arkansas are 20.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 7.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.21/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.21/g while the highest is $2.89/g, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.74/g while the most expensive is $5.01/g, a difference of $3.27/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.74/g today. The national average is up 27.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 9.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back a decade:

April 8, 2018: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

April 8, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 8, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

April 8, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 8, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 8, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

April 8, 2012: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

April 8, 2011: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

April 8, 2010: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 8, 2009: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Memphis- $2.51/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.49/g.

Little Rock- $2.42/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.

Shreveport- $2.39/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.40/g.

“The national average gas price has now risen for 2 months straight, tacking on a total of 50 cents per gallon in the last 90 days, which will cost Americans nearly $200 million more at the pump today than back in early January. The road doesn’t end here, however, with California and the West Coast seeing a surge in unexpected refinery outages, leading to extremely tight supply of cleaner summer gasoline and causing prices to skyrocket,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “California will soon be home to something not seen in nearly five years: a statewide average of over $4 per gallon, with some of the largest cities there swelling to averages as high as $4.15 per gallon before any relief arrives. It really is going to be ugly this week in the West Coast, and any further issues could lead to more spikes, but for the rest of the country expect the rise to continue for a ninth straight week with little good news on the horizon.”