The Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing will be having their Spring Plant Sale and Field Day on Saturday, May 4 from 8 am – 3pm. Both events will be at Chaffee Crossing at easy-to-find separate locations.

The Plant Sale will be at Hwy 22 and Mahogany – under the shade trees. Our plant production team has been busy for months growing plants for this sale. Among plants that will be available are SUCCULENTS, HERBS, TREES, BEDDING PLANTS, SHRUBS AND NATIVE PLANTS. Master Gardeners will also be sharing plants from their own gardens. Choose from a wide variety of plants for your home and garden. Just down the road at 7300 Gardener Avenue in Chaffee Crossing is The Field Day.

Printed Tour Guides and Maps will be provided explaining the 26 demonstration garden areas.

Master Gardeners will be available in the Garden to answer your question about growing Herbs, Berries, Vegetables or Flowers. Bring a garden tool or two and your sharpener and Frank Ma will show you how to sharpen your tools. Tommie Crawford will tell you about composting at the Compost Demonstration Garden.

Enjoy free Classes and Demonstrations through the day at the Learning Fields Garden:

9am Take a WALK THROUGH THE TREES at the Arboretum with Jerry McGary

9:30 Listen as David Nichols discusses RAY BAKER ROSES in the Baker Rose Garden

10am Learn to make FROZEN STRAWBERRY JAM with Lois Witt in the Witt Education Bldg

11am AQUAPONIC GARDENiNG with Leah English in the Witt Education Building

12:00 A TOMATO CLASS at the Vegetable Garden with a Master Gardener

1pm Thell Hallsted talks about ROSES in the Rose Demonstration Garden

2pm Learn about GARDENING FOR BUTTERFLIES with Leta Caplinger in the Butterfly Demonstration Garden

Admission is Free. Light refreshments will be served at the Learning Fields.

In addition to our Field Day and Plant Sale we are having a Drawing for a Grand Prize “Perfect Patio,” valued at $250. Tickets are $2.50 each and will be available at both venues. Included in the Grand Prize are 2 all-weather Adirondack chairs with decorative pillows, decorative planter, bluebird birdhouse, a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, a Fort Smith Brewing

Company growler with gift certificate, a $25 gift certificate from Lowe’s, pruners, garden gloves and the books Container Gardens and The Gardener’s Book Box (2 book set). Drawing for the Grand Prize will be at 3 pm Saturday, May 4 at the Learning Fields and you need not be present to win.