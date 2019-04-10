Apr 5 th , The Senior Tigers traveled to Van Buren to play the Whippets a few games of bean bag baseball. Game one, the Senior Tigers won 10 to 3. Bob Olds was our homerun champ with one homerun. Game two, The Senior Tigers lost 0 to 10.
Apr 10 th , Free Blood pressure Clinic 10:00 to 12:00.. Keeping an eye on your blood pressure???? Come on down and get it checked for free!
Apr. 12 th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30.
Apr. 16 th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30.
Apr. 17 th Easter Party at 11:00. Mercy Crest will be here to play wheel of fortune as a party game. Come on down and have some fun.!!
Apr. 18 th , BBB v/s Booneville at Charleston 9:45
FLU SEASON…. The flu is going around in Charleston so Please remember to WASH, WASH, WASH your hands often. Remember that Seniors have a lower immune system than someone in their 20’s and it is much harder for them to recover. Please take extra precautions to protect your loved ones!!!
Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.
10. Beef fingers
Mash tators w/gr
English Peas
Hot Roll
Apple spice cake
w/icing
11. Pinto beans
w/ham bits
Beets
Cornbread
Slice onion
Peach cobbler
12. Tuna Salad sandwich
Tomato, lettuce, onion
slice
Coleslaw
Lemon Pudding with
lemon bits and vanilla
wafers
15. Creamy chicken
over rice
Sautéed carrots
Crackers
Banana pudding
16. Beef Stew
Coleslaw
Cornbread
Pear Cobbler
17. Easter Party
BBQ Ribs
Potato salad
English peas
Hot Roll
Honey Bun Cake