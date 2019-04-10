Apr 5 th , The Senior Tigers traveled to Van Buren to play the Whippets a few games of bean bag baseball. Game one, the Senior Tigers won 10 to 3. Bob Olds was our homerun champ with one homerun. Game two, The Senior Tigers lost 0 to 10.

Apr 10 th , Free Blood pressure Clinic 10:00 to 12:00.. Keeping an eye on your blood pressure???? Come on down and get it checked for free!

Apr. 12 th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30.

Apr. 16 th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30.

Apr. 17 th Easter Party at 11:00. Mercy Crest will be here to play wheel of fortune as a party game. Come on down and have some fun.!!

Apr. 18 th , BBB v/s Booneville at Charleston 9:45

FLU SEASON…. The flu is going around in Charleston so Please remember to WASH, WASH, WASH your hands often. Remember that Seniors have a lower immune system than someone in their 20’s and it is much harder for them to recover. Please take extra precautions to protect your loved ones!!!

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

10. Beef fingers

Mash tators w/gr

English Peas

Hot Roll

Apple spice cake

w/icing

11. Pinto beans

w/ham bits

Beets

Cornbread

Slice onion

Peach cobbler

12. Tuna Salad sandwich

Tomato, lettuce, onion

slice

Coleslaw

Lemon Pudding with

lemon bits and vanilla

wafers

15. Creamy chicken

over rice

Sautéed carrots

Crackers

Banana pudding

16. Beef Stew

Coleslaw

Cornbread

Pear Cobbler

17. Easter Party

BBQ Ribs

Potato salad

English peas

Hot Roll

Honey Bun Cake