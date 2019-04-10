By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Wednesday

Apr 10, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Apr 5 th , The Senior Tigers traveled to Van Buren to play the Whippets a few games of bean bag baseball. Game one, the Senior Tigers won 10 to 3. Bob Olds was our homerun champ with one homerun. Game two, The Senior Tigers lost 0 to 10.


Apr 10 th , Free Blood pressure Clinic 10:00 to 12:00.. Keeping an eye on your blood pressure???? Come on down and get it checked for free!


Apr. 12 th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30.


Apr. 16 th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30.


Apr. 17 th Easter Party at 11:00. Mercy Crest will be here to play wheel of fortune as a party game. Come on down and have some fun.!!


Apr. 18 th , BBB v/s Booneville at Charleston 9:45


FLU SEASON…. The flu is going around in Charleston so Please remember to WASH, WASH, WASH your hands often. Remember that Seniors have a lower immune system than someone in their 20’s and it is much harder for them to recover. Please take extra precautions to protect your loved ones!!!


Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.


10. Beef fingers


Mash tators w/gr


English Peas


Hot Roll


Apple spice cake


w/icing


11. Pinto beans


w/ham bits


Beets


Cornbread


Slice onion


Peach cobbler


12. Tuna Salad sandwich


Tomato, lettuce, onion


slice


Coleslaw


Lemon Pudding with


lemon bits and vanilla


wafers


15. Creamy chicken


over rice


Sautéed carrots


Crackers


Banana pudding


16. Beef Stew


Coleslaw


Cornbread


Pear Cobbler


17. Easter Party


BBQ Ribs


Potato salad


English peas


Hot Roll


Honey Bun Cake