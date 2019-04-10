The Charleston Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for All-N Pawn & Loan in the new location on the east end of town this week. The Chamber is happy to have them as new members! If you would like to promote your business, get access to free trainings and seminars, strengthen your community outreach and grow your customer base, pick up a membership form today and join the Chamber team! Our 2019 Annual Banquet is Saturday, April 13, and would be a great time to get more involved! Tickets are still available at Medisav, Simmons Bank, charleston Library, Charleston City Offices, First National Bank, Zoe Bugs, and The Daily Dose.