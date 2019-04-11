During the month of December, 2018, investigators, for the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, received information that large amounts of methamphetamine were being sold from a residence on Libby Road. Through the course of investigation, detectives from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force were able to obtain and execute a search warrant on the residence. The investigation led to the arrest of Glenn David Gray, 59 of Heber Springs. Mr. Gray was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with the Purpose to Deliver, a class A felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class B felony, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class D felony, Maintaining Drug Premises, a class C felony, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device, a class C felony, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, a class A misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. This incident also resulted in the arrest of Lacinda Dean, who was present at the residence when the search warrant was executed. She was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and she also faces felony possession charges.

Also during the month of December 2018, in an unrelated incident, investigators from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office received information that large amounts of Marijuana were being sold from a residence on T.J. Parker Road in Cleburne County. Through the course of investigation, detectives from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force were able to obtain and execute a search warrant at the residence. The investigation led to the arrest of Curtis Troy Euton, 59 of Heber Springs. Mr. Euton was charged with Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, a class C felony, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, a class Y felony, Maintaining a Drug Premises, a class C felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class D felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree, a class D felony, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device, a class C felony, Fleeing, a class C misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a class C misdemeanor.

During the month of January, 2019, investigators with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office received information that Methamphetamine was being sold from a residence on Sartain Road. Through the course of investigation, detectives from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, along with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration were able to obtain and execute a search warrant for that residence. The investigation led to the arrest of Stase Dewite Cannon, 36 of Quitman. Mr. Cannon was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with the Purpose to Deliver, a class A felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class B felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class D felony, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, a class Y felony, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, a class a class D felony, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device, a class C felony, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, a class A misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.

In February of 2019, a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Edgemont Road. During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office K9 was called to the scene, and the K9 indicated that there was a presence of an illegal substance. A subsequent search led to the discovery of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Tonya Lyane Hughes, 45 of Little Rock, was taken into custody and charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance, a class Y felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class D felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class C felony, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, a class A misdemeanor, and Driving While License Suspended, an unclassified misdemeanor.

On Friday March 29, 2019 deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Green’s Dental Lab. Heber Springs officers, along with deputies arrived and made contact with the occupants, Travis Haney, 42 of Heber Springs, and his wife Lesley Haney, 39 of Heber Springs. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office K9 was utilized and indicated the presence of illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia. Travis was taken into custody and charged with Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, a class Y felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, a class D felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class D felony.

The before mentioned arrests resulted in the seizure of over 1 pound of Methamphetamine, over 2 pounds of Marijuana, over $6,500 in drug related funds, 19 guns, and several items of illicit drug paraphernalia. The drugs seized carried a street value of over $55,000.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.