Hot Springs Village Voice’s Stephanie Highfill has been recognized by “Editor & Publisher” magazine for what’s called their “25 Under 35” awards. The national award goes to 25 young newspaper professionals who are considered “the next generation of newspaper leaders who want to keep the industry moving.”

Previously a commercial auto parts sales manager, Highfill is now a Voice multimedia sales executive. As such she has helped the Voice achieve a 70% increase in digital growth from 2017 to 2018.

“Know your goals (and your pipeline) like the back of your hand. Rules were made to be broken and the way things have always been done doesn’t mean it’s the way things should be done today,” Highfill told Editor & Publisher.

“Believe in your product and collaborate with your team to create innovative products you can believe in. Get involved and find ways to give back to the community. Stay humble and honest. It’s OK to admit lack of understanding when it comes to digital, but do ask for help,” she added.

Highfill’s profile appears in this month’s Editor & Publisher magazine on page 46. She is also featured on page one of the April 4 issue of Arkansas Publisher Weekly, and the April 8 issue of Arkansas Business in the Outtakes column.

“We are very blessed to have someone as talented as Stephanie on our team,” said Publisher Jennifer Allen. “She has a positive, confident approach with advertisers that stems from her high degree of self-motivation and ambition. I’m very proud of Stephanie. She has accomplished so much in such a short period of time. She is a shining example of the future of our company.”

Highfill said, “This recognition, while certainly an honor, was unexpected. A huge thank you to Jennifer Allen for the nomination. I can’t stress enough that my digital sales performance

This prestigious award is not her first. In 2018, she received “Best of Show” at the Arkansas Press Association‘s Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for the ad titled, “Life Without Limits.”

Highfill started at the Voice in 2015, and credits former production manager Robert Lane for teaching her about graphic design.

Readers can congratulate Highfill by going to shighfill@hsvvoice.com.