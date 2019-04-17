The Altus Springtime Gala is a festival sponsored each year by the Altus Parks and Recreation Committee; this is the 41st year for the spring celebration and will be on Saturday, May 4, in the Altus City Park. The Springtime Gala began 41 years ago to coincide with area churches during their cemetery decoration weekend as a place for families to get together and visit during the weekend, and that tradition still continues with the annual Gala. This event features lots of local entertainment, arts, crafts, games, music, food, and good times for all! Our popular Prince and Princess Contest is held at 10 AM for children ages 3 to 5; the application is available at Altus City Hall and is also printed elsewhere in this newspaper. This year the CORVETTE CAR CLUB will be having a Show and Shine at the Gala. Bring your Corvette and join the group, or just enjoy their show! Booth applications are available now for your moneymaking project or group. Spaces are Single(10’x10’)-$35; Double(10’x20’)-$40; Triple(10’x30’)-$45; Food Trailer/Booth-$60; plus $5.00 for electricity if needed. All booth proceeds are kept by your group! Your booth fee is used to promote this event and provide the necessary facilities. Reserve your booth space now to ensure your space! You provide your set-up of table(s), tent, canopy, etc. The Gala is held RAIN or SHINE! For booth applications or for more information, email altuscityhall@gmail.com or call 479-468-4191. Make plans to attend the 41st Annual Altus Springtime Gala today!