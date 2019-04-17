ASWF Wrestling celebrated the 20th anniversary of the federation and the 12th year anniversary of the Valiant Arena. The celebration took place on Saturday, April 6th. The evening began with the Hall of Fame ceremony. Award certificates were given to several past and present wrestlers inducted into the Hall of Fame. The 2019 ASWF Hall of Fame Inductees include Double J, Morgan Williams, The Cadillac Brothers, Mark Wolf, Steve-O, Joey Britt, and Rockin Rickey Rowland. A Special Induction was given to Fred James. The Special Induction is given to a person that goes out of his way for the wrestling industry, but is not necessarily a part of the industry itself.Pictured are ASWF Heavyweight Champion Curtis Dawn and Kaylynn Wells and her father Ray representing the Wells Family, the 2018 Fans of the Year.

The evening results included:

* Brother vs Brother Match: X- Kaliber defeated New ASWF Hall of Famer Morgan Williams in his final match.

* Golden Ticket Battle Royal: Stallion was victorious.

* ASA Morta defeated C. Jay Jenkins

* Cataclysm defeated El Rey in a Body Bag Match

* "The Venson Brothers" Daniel and Justin became the new ASWF Tag Team Champions by defeating "The Titans of Violence" Heinzman and Leo Kegan

* X- Division Match: DeMike became the ASWF Evolution Champion by defeating Ray Ray, Insane Shane, Greyson Beckett, and Josh Cross.

* After coming out victorious over Maxx Stone, ASWF 2019 Hall of Famer Steve-O, and William Cage; Curtis Dawn walked away as the new ASWF Heavyweight Champion.

ASWF Wrestling returns to the Valiant Arena, located at 201 Hwy 367 N in Tuckerman across from the M&P Bank on Saturday April 20th. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the show begins at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $5, and children under seven years of age get in free.