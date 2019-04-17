Sensei Butch Barnhill is proud to announce the advancement in belt rank for several of his Barnhill Martial Arts students.

Brown Belt (level 1) - Hunter Chandler

Purple Belt (level 2) – Bella Nelson

Purple Belt (level 1) – Forrest Montgomery,

Judah Corley and Claire Hertlein Lane

Green Belt (level 2) – Karson Cameron and Austin Cornell

Yellow Belt (level 2) – Isaac Churchman, Cooper James, Jackson Shurden, Connor Hopper, Alivia Lanier, and Madison Kilgore

Yellow Belt (level 1) – Chelsea Faubion

Students were presented with their new belt rank, by Sensei Barnhill, during ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday, April 10 and 11, 2019.