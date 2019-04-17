Wednesday

Apr 17, 2019 at 12:01 AM Apr 19, 2019 at 10:14 AM


Sensei Butch Barnhill is proud to announce the advancement in belt rank for several of his Barnhill Martial Arts students.


Brown Belt (level 1) - Hunter Chandler


Purple Belt (level 2) – Bella Nelson


Purple Belt (level 1) – Forrest Montgomery,


Judah Corley and Claire Hertlein Lane


Green Belt (level 2) – Karson Cameron and Austin Cornell


Yellow Belt (level 2) – Isaac Churchman, Cooper James, Jackson Shurden, Connor Hopper, Alivia Lanier, and Madison Kilgore


Yellow Belt (level 1) – Chelsea Faubion


Students were presented with their new belt rank, by Sensei Barnhill, during ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday, April 10 and 11, 2019.