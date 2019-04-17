The Charleston Board of Education recently named Melissa Moore as the next Superintendent of Schools effective July 1, 2019. She succeeds Jeff Stubblefield who will be retiring on June 30th after 38 years of dedicated service in education. Mrs. Moore earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Arkansas Tech University. She holds a Masters Degree from the University of Arkansas and completed the Educational Leadership Specialist Program at Arkansas Tech University. She taught mathematics for 13 years before accepting a position as Assistant Principal at Northridge and Central Middle School in Van Buren, Arkansas. Mrs. Moore has served as a principal at Charleston for 17 years. “It is an honor to be named the superintendent at Charleston. The district has a tradition of excellence in our students, our staff, and our community. I look forward to working in my new role to make a true difference in the lives of children,” Mrs. Moore said.

While Mrs. Moore directly credits the outstanding work of the staff for recognized academic progress, there have been significant positive advancements under her leadership, including the development of Professional Learning Communities, Response to Intervention and the newest 8th grade STEM curriculum just to name a few. According to Mr. Jeff Stubblefield, “Mrs. Moore has displayed the professional and personal characteristics of a highly effective leader during her tenure as principal. As the next superintendent, her extensive knowledge of the district’s curriculum and its daily operations will help lead to continued student success while keeping the district financially sound. Students, parents, and members of the community should anticipate the future addition of more academic opportunities as the district works diligently to stay on the cutting edge of education.” The district’s pursuit of excellence will remain steadfast with Mrs. Moore’s administrative leadership, Stubblefield added. Jim and Melissa Moore have been happily married and have resided in the rural Charleston area for 32 years. Mr. Jim Moore operates Moore Cattle Company. Together they have three children Morgan, Chelsea, Clint and one daughter-in-law, Taylor and future son-in-law Carson Horn. Their children are proud graduates of Charleston High School and the University of Arkansas.