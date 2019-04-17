Preserve your memories for future generations and share your local history memorabilia with the community. On Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month of May, bring in your local photographs or documents to be scanned by Belle Museum volunteer, Joe Huck. With your permission, we would like to add your photos and documents to the Belle Museum collection and to a presentation available during Alumni Weekend. We’re looking for items that will expand and grow our local collection, specifically items that have a historical significance, associations with local institutions, community gatherings, etc. All photographs or documents need to be removed from frames, organized and identified, if possible. Participants will keep the originals and receive a copy of the digital scans on a portable digital storage device. Items that are copyrighted will not be scanned unless written permission is obtained from the copyright holder. For questions or to schedule an appointment time, call the library at 479-965-2605.