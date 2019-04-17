Wednesday

Mrs. Dooly’s class led Charleston Elementary’s Rise & Shine on April 12th. The life skill was perseverance. Perseverance is working hard and never giving up. The quote for the week was: “Never, never, never give up!” Great job, Mrs. Dooly’s class!