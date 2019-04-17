Apr. 17th Easter Party at 11:00. Mercy Crest will be here to play wheel of fortune as a party game. Come on down and have some fun.!!
Apr. 18th , BBB v/s Booneville at Charleston 9:45. We have so much fun when the Rockin Rockers come to our senior center. Our main requirement is to LAUGH AND HAVE FUN!!
Apr.19th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30
Apr. 22nd , BBB v/s Mulberry at Charleston at 9:45
Apr. 23rd , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30
APR. 23rd BBB GAME V/S ALMA FOR APR 24 TH HAS BEEN MOVED TO APR 23 RD .
AT ALMA. LEAVE AT 8:45
Apr 24th , Board meeting at Ozark at noon. Open to the public.
FLU SEASON…. The flu is going around in Charleston so Please remember to WASH, WASH, WASH your hands often. Remember that Seniors have a lower immune system than someone in their 20’s and it is much harder for them to recover. Please take extra precautions to protect your loved ones!!!
Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.
Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.
I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.
17. Easter Party
BBQ Ribs
Potato salad
English peas
Hot Roll
Honey Bun Cake
18. Chicken fried
steak w/ gravy
Mash potatoes
Green beans
Hot roll
Cookie
19. Ham Slice
Black eye peas
Cornbread stuffing
Steamed Cabbage.
Yellow coconut cake
22 Swiss Steak
w/onion, mushrooms,
bell pepper, brown
gravy
Oven Fried tators
Green Beans
Biscuit
Banana Pudding
23. Sausage and Chicken
Creole Gumbo
w/kernel corn
Slice bread
Salad
Cookie
24.BdMeeting***
Meatloaf
Mash tators w/gr
English Peas
Hot Roll
Cinnamon Apples