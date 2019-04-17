By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Wednesday

Apr 17, 2019 at 12:01 AM Apr 19, 2019 at 10:14 AM


Apr. 17th Easter Party at 11:00. Mercy Crest will be here to play wheel of fortune as a party game. Come on down and have some fun.!!


Apr. 18th , BBB v/s Booneville at Charleston 9:45. We have so much fun when the Rockin Rockers come to our senior center. Our main requirement is to LAUGH AND HAVE FUN!!


Apr.19th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30


Apr. 22nd , BBB v/s Mulberry at Charleston at 9:45


Apr. 23rd , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30


APR. 23rd BBB GAME V/S ALMA FOR APR 24 TH HAS BEEN MOVED TO APR 23 RD .


AT ALMA. LEAVE AT 8:45


Apr 24th , Board meeting at Ozark at noon. Open to the public.


FLU SEASON…. The flu is going around in Charleston so Please remember to WASH, WASH, WASH your hands often. Remember that Seniors have a lower immune system than someone in their 20’s and it is much harder for them to recover. Please take extra precautions to protect your loved ones!!!


Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.


Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.


I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.


17. Easter Party


BBQ Ribs


Potato salad


English peas


Hot Roll


Honey Bun Cake


18. Chicken fried


steak w/ gravy


Mash potatoes


Green beans


Hot roll


Cookie


19. Ham Slice


Black eye peas


Cornbread stuffing


Steamed Cabbage.


Yellow coconut cake


22 Swiss Steak


w/onion, mushrooms,


bell pepper, brown


gravy


Oven Fried tators


Green Beans


Biscuit


Banana Pudding


23. Sausage and Chicken


Creole Gumbo


w/kernel corn


Slice bread


Salad


Cookie


24.BdMeeting***


Meatloaf


Mash tators w/gr


English Peas


Hot Roll


Cinnamon Apples