The Foster Grandparent Program pairs seniors (55 & over) with kindergarten through high school children. Grandparents work one-on- one with children in the class-room, during school hours. Providing the extra love and encouragement so many children need.
WHO CAN SERVE
*Men & women 55 and over
*Who are in good heath
*And free to work 15 to 30 hours per week during school Hours
BENEFITS
*Tax free stipend ($2.65/hr.) for those grandparents whose Income falls below 125% of the federal poverty level
*Free annual physical exam
*Transportation reimbursement
*Free meal provided by the school
*Supplemental accident and liability insurance
Stipend paid to volunteers will not be considered as income for any purposes per Section 41 of Public Law 93-113 (Oct.l973)
For more information or application contact:
Your local school or Terri Williams, FGP Director at (870) 386-2251 DeQueen-Mena Educational Cooperative or Nelda Scoggins FGP Coordinator (479) 213-1339 - Guy Fenter Educational Service Cooperative