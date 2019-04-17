Wednesday

Apr 17, 2019 at 12:01 AM Apr 19, 2019 at 10:14 AM


The Foster Grandparent Program pairs seniors (55 & over) with kindergarten through high school children. Grandparents work one-on- one with children in the class-room, during school hours. Providing the extra love and encouragement so many children need.


WHO CAN SERVE


*Men & women 55 and over


*Who are in good heath


*And free to work 15 to 30 hours per week during school Hours


BENEFITS


*Tax free stipend ($2.65/hr.) for those grandparents whose Income falls below 125% of the federal poverty level


*Free annual physical exam


*Transportation reimbursement


*Free meal provided by the school


*Supplemental accident and liability insurance


Stipend paid to volunteers will not be considered as income for any purposes per Section 41 of Public Law 93-113 (Oct.l973)


For more information or application contact:


Your local school or Terri Williams, FGP Director at (870) 386-2251 DeQueen-Mena Educational Cooperative or Nelda Scoggins FGP Coordinator (479) 213-1339 - Guy Fenter Educational Service Cooperative