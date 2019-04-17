The Foster Grandparent Program pairs seniors (55 & over) with kindergarten through high school children. Grandparents work one-on- one with children in the class-room, during school hours. Providing the extra love and encouragement so many children need.

WHO CAN SERVE

*Men & women 55 and over

*Who are in good heath

*And free to work 15 to 30 hours per week during school Hours

BENEFITS

*Tax free stipend ($2.65/hr.) for those grandparents whose Income falls below 125% of the federal poverty level

*Free annual physical exam

*Transportation reimbursement

*Free meal provided by the school

*Supplemental accident and liability insurance

Stipend paid to volunteers will not be considered as income for any purposes per Section 41 of Public Law 93-113 (Oct.l973)

For more information or application contact:

Your local school or Terri Williams, FGP Director at (870) 386-2251 DeQueen-Mena Educational Cooperative or Nelda Scoggins FGP Coordinator (479) 213-1339 - Guy Fenter Educational Service Cooperative